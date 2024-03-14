On Thursday, March 14, 2024, in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reaction to his statement on CAA, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “In his statement, the Home Minister did not answer any questions raised by me but he said Kejriwal is corrupt. I am not important. I ask him - when we are not capable of giving employment to our own people, then how will we give employment and housing to refugees from Pakistan?” The migration that will happen due to CAA will be bigger than what happened during the partition, he claimed. Previously, Kejriwal had criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a statement, calling it a dangerous action that might have terrible effects on the nation. 'Hamare Ko Maar Do': Hindu Refugees From Pakistan Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Over His Remarks on CAA (Watch Videos).

Delhi CM Kejriwal Responds to Home Minister Amit Shah

#WATCH | In reply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reaction to his statement on CAA, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "In his statement, the Home Minister did not answer any questions raised by me but he said Kejriwal is corrupt. I am not important. I ask him - when we are not… pic.twitter.com/PMAOwRhYGY — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

