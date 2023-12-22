Case Against Vivek Bindra: Motivational Speaker and Influencer Booked For Allegedly Assaulting, Abusing Wife

The social media influencer has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323, 504, 427 and 325.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 22, 2023 11:02 PM IST

A case has been registered against motivational speaker Vivek Bindra for allegedly assaulting his wife. Vivek Bindra, who is not only a popular influencer but also a prominent entrepreneur, got recently married to Yanika on December 6, 2023. However, just eight days later, on December 14, a case was filed against him at Noida Sector 126 police station, accusing him of assaulting his wife. The social media influencer has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323, 504, 427 and 325. Sandeep Maheshwari and Vivek Bindra Controversy: All You Need To Know About the Viral Clash Between Indian YouTubers (Watch Videos).

Vivek Bindra Booked

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

The social media influencer has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323, 504, 427 and 325.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 22, 2023 11:02 PM IST

A case has been registered against motivational speaker Vivek Bindra for allegedly assaulting his wife. Vivek Bindra, who is not only a popular influencer but also a prominent entrepreneur, got recently married to Yanika on December 6, 2023. However, just eight days later, on December 14, a case was filed against him at Noida Sector 126 police station, accusing him of assaulting his wife. The social media influencer has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323, 504, 427 and 325. Sandeep Maheshwari and Vivek Bindra Controversy: All You Need To Know About the Viral Clash Between Indian YouTubers (Watch Videos).

Vivek Bindra Booked

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Sandeep Maheshwari and Vivek Bindra Controversy Vivek Bindra Vivek Bindra Controversy Vivek Bindra Wife
You might also like
Sandeep Maheshwari and Vivek Bindra Controversy: All You Need To Know About the Viral Clash Between Indian YouTubers (Watch Videos)
Viral

Sandeep Maheshwari and Vivek Bindra Controversy: All You Need To Know About the Viral Clash Between Indian YouTubers (Watch Videos)
#IamOxygenMan Fundraiser Campaign by Bada Business Live Streaming: Dr Vivek Bindra Partners With Hema Malini, Sonu Nigam and Other Celebrities To Raise Funds To Help the Needy
News

#IamOxygenMan Fundraiser Campaign by Bada Business Live Streaming: Dr Vivek Bindra Partners With Hema Malini, Sonu Nigam and Other Celebrities To Raise Funds To Help the Needy
Sandeep Maheshwari and Vivek Bindra Controversy: All You Need To Know About the Viral Clash Between Indian YouTubers (Watch Videos)
Viral

Sandeep Maheshwari and Vivek Bindra Controversy: All You Need To Know About the Viral Clash Between Indian YouTubers (Watch Videos)
#IamOxygenMan Fundraiser Campaign by Bada Business Live Streaming: Dr Vivek Bindra Partners With Hema Malini, Sonu Nigam and Other Celebrities To Raise Funds To Help the Needy
News

#IamOxygenMan Fundraiser Campaign by Bada Business Live Streaming: Dr Vivek Bindra Partners With Hema Malini, Sonu Nigam and Other Celebrities To Raise Funds To Help the Needy
Dr Vivek Bindra Begins Appeal For Honouring NSA Ajit Doval With Bharat Ratna; Watch Video
News

Dr Vivek Bindra Begins Appeal For Honouring NSA Ajit Doval With Bharat Ratna; Watch Video
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Forms Manifesto Committee, Appoints P Chidambaram As Chairman
Politics

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Forms Manifesto Committee, Appoints P Chidambaram As Chairman
Google Trends Google Trends
England vs West Indies
200K+ searches
Salaar
200K+ searches
Arshdeep Singh
100K+ searches
IPO allotment status
100K+ searches
Melbourne
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
200K+ searches
Arshdeep Singh
100K+ searches
IPO allotment status
100K+ searches
Melbourne
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
Currency Price Change
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot