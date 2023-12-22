Case Against Vivek Bindra: Motivational Speaker and Influencer Booked For Allegedly Assaulting, Abusing Wife

A case has been registered against motivational speaker Vivek Bindra for allegedly assaulting his wife. Vivek Bindra, who is not only a popular influencer but also a prominent entrepreneur, got recently married to Yanika on December 6, 2023. However, just eight days later, on December 14, a case was filed against him at Noida Sector 126 police station, accusing him of assaulting his wife. The social media influencer has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323, 504, 427 and 325. Sandeep Maheshwari and Vivek Bindra Controversy: All You Need To Know About the Viral Clash Between Indian YouTubers (Watch Videos).

