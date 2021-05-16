Bada Business, Indian-born edtech startup, has started a fundraiser campaign - #IamOxygenMan today, May 16, 2021. Dr. Vivek Bindra, Founder and CEO, Bada Business will host the programme while it would be co-hosted by the renowned Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. The event will aim at raising Rs 5 crore to provide healthcare for the needy and underprivileged. You can watch the live telecast of the fundraiser campaign #IamOxygenMan from 4 PM onwards. You can also click here to see the live streaming of the much-touted fundraiser initiative.

Bada Business has also partnered with multiple celebrities to the likes of HH. Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharajji, Kailash Kher, Hema Malini, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Watch Live Streaming of Fundraiser Campaign #IamOxygenMan:

