NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and his allies were booked on Tuesday for forcibly closing the show of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' in Thane mall yesterday and assaulting the audience. A case has been registered against Awhad and 100 of his workers under sections 141,143,146,149,323,504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, Thane police said that no arrest has been made so far. NCP’s Jitendra Awhad Stops Screening of Marathi Film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in Thane (Watch Video).

Jitendra Awhad Booked for Closing Show Of Marathi Movie:

Awhad Closes Screening of 'Har HAr Mahadev'

