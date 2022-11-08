NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and his allies were booked on Tuesday for forcibly closing the show of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' in Thane mall yesterday and assaulting the audience. A case has been registered against Awhad and 100 of his workers under sections 141,143,146,149,323,504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, Thane police said that no arrest has been made so far. NCP’s Jitendra Awhad Stops Screening of Marathi Film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in Thane (Watch Video).

Jitendra Awhad Booked for Closing Show Of Marathi Movie:

Case filed against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad & 100 of his workers at Vartak Nagar PS, Thane for forcibly closing show of film 'Har Har Mahadev' in Thane mall yesterday & assaulting the audience. Case registered u/s 141,143,146,149,323,504 of IPC. No arrest made so far: Thane Police — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

Awhad Closes Screening of 'Har HAr Mahadev'

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP leader Jitendra Awadh & his supporters block the screening of a Marathi film in Thane "The movie has claimed to show historic events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown?," says Jitendra Awadh (07.11) pic.twitter.com/uFeWn8oK69 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)