In a disturbing incident in Maharashtra, a man fell into a drain in Chandrapur district. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The clip shows the man falling into the drain just after stepping on it as the slab breaks. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the unfortunate incident occurred in front of Seven Star Bakery, located in the Janata College Chowk area of Chandrapur city. As per the CCTV footage, the incident happened on Sunday, August 17. The viral video shows the man wearing a black t-shirt taking boxes out of an electric scooter. As the video moves further, the man is seen walking towards the bakery. However, as soon as she steps on the drain's slab, it shatters. The video shows the man falling into the drain. Others who heard the noise are seen helping the man to come out of the drain. Luckily, the man appears not to have sustained any injuries. Chandrapur Shocker: Asked to Pay Toll Fee, Mini-Van Driver Runs Over Staffer in Maharashtra; Victim Critical in ICU (Watch Video).

Man Falls Into Drain After Its Slab Breaks in Chandrapur

