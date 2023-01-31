In an unfortunate incident that took place in Chhattisgarh, three people died after 5 people got buried in debris due to falling ash at an ash excavation site. The incident took place near Siltara’s village Sakra. "Police registered a negligence case against the land owner," Abhishek Maheshwari, Additional SP Raipur City said. Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 Date: Everything To Know About the History and Significance of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

Ash Falls at an Ash Excavation Site in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh | 3 people died after 5 people got buried in debris due to falling ash at an ash excavation site near Siltara’s village Sakra. Police registered a negligence case against the land owner: Abhishek Maheshwari, Additional SP Raipur City pic.twitter.com/atHTO3Of7e — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

