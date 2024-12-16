In a tragic road accident in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh, six people lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries when a truck collided with an SUV. The mishap occurred early this morning near Chourhapawad on the Bhanupratappur-Dallirajhara road, under the jurisdiction of the Dondi Police Station. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Joshi, the truck, which was travelling in the opposite direction, hit the SUV, resulting in the death of six individuals. The injured victims have been immediately transported to the Rajnandgaon Medical College for treatment. The truck driver, however, fled the scene after the accident, and authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend him. Chhattisgarh Road Accident: 8 Killed After SUV Falls Into Roadside Pond in Balrampur.

Truck Travelling from Opposite Direction Collides with SUV

