Amid the Christmas and New Year festival fervour, a heartwarming video of a life in Mumbai local trains with a special song is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. The 2-minute 10-second video clip shows still of people and Mumbai local trains as the "Jingle bells" songs gets a Mumbai twist. The "Christmas song for Mumbaikars…!" explores the life of Mumbai local trains as citizens travel from Churchgate to Virar daily. It also shows how the train first begins its journey slowly and then the train gains speed. The highlight of video is the Virar local train as the song in the video goes, "Virar fast, Virar fast, showing no restrain". New Year 2023: Special Mumbai Local Trains to Run on Western Line During Midnight of December 31 and January 1 for Commuters, Check Timings and Other Details Here.

Check the Beautiful Video Here:

Christmas song for Mumbaikars…! Its worth watching😀🎅🏼🎄💫😎❤️ pic.twitter.com/HxHwTpvmUO — Archana Pawar 🇮🇳 (@SilentEyes0106) December 27, 2022

