The Bombay High Court recently directed a residential society in Mumbai to take action against security guards who use sticks to scare dogs. The court also directed the residential society to entertain complaints by members of the building against security guards who use sticks to scare, threaten or injure animals, especially dogs, reports Bar and Bench. A bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and RN Laddha also asked the residential society to take action on such complaints while stating that using sticks on animals would amount to cruelty against them. Bombay High Court Bats for Feeding Stray Dogs, Cautions Against Cruelty to Animals.

Take Action Against Security Guards Using Sticks To Scare Dogs

Bombay High Court orders residential society to take action against security guards using sticks to scare dogs Read more here: https://t.co/MYtCckIEwW pic.twitter.com/OSQf6YrFLB — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)