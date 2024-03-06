Amid speculations surrounding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi's election contests, sources have said that both the leaders will contest from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and Amethi respectively. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will likely make her electoral debut from Raebareli, while Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi, a constituency he has represented several times since 2002. Rahul Gandhi will, however, also fight from his current seat of Wayanad in Kerala. BJP First Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Out: From PM Narendra Modi From Varanasi to Smriti Irani From Amethi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan From Vidhisha; Check Full List.

Sources Say Priyanka Gandhi Will Fight From Raebareli :

🔴#NewsAlert | Congress announces candidates for Lok Sabha Polls: ▪️ Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Raebareli. ▪️ Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi. ▪️ Rahul Gandhi to also fight from current seat Wayanad.#UttarPradesh #Congress #RahulGandhi #PriyankaGandhi… — NDTV (@ndtv) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)