A crocodile from the Chambal River surprised residents when it crawled into a farmer’s house in Prajapura village, Pinahat block, Agra. The unexpected visitor caused a scare among the family and nearby villagers. Forest department officials quickly arrived at the scene to safely capture the reptile. After a careful rescue operation, the crocodile was released back into the Chambal River. A video of the incident showing the reptile being pushed into the river has surfaced on social media. Crocodile Attack in Agra: Crocodile Drags Youth Into Chambal River in Uttar Pradesh, Search Operation On (Watch Video).

Crocodile Enters Farmer’s House in Agra

आगरा के चंबल नदी से निकल कर किसान के घर तक पहुंचा मगरमच्छ pic.twitter.com/3jP37vgIE9 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)