The cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to turn severe by Thursday and make landfall in Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions. In view of Cyclone Biparjoy making a possible landfall, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD Director General said, "We have issued an Orange alert for June 14 and a Red alert for June 15 for all districts." He further said that from June 15, we will see the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy. He also said that the cyclonic storm will move towards the north-northeast (NNE) direction. "We appeal to people to stay at safe locations," he added. The IMD officials also said that Cyclone Biparjoy is slowly moving in the north direction with a speed of 5 kmph and will change direction after June 14. "A very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 125-135 km/h is likely to hit Saurashtra, Kutch and Pakistan coast by the afternoon of June 15. There will be heavy rains in Saurashtra, Kutch on June 14-15," Mrityunjay Mohapatra said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the state of preparedness. Cyclone Biparjoy: ‘Storm Surge’ Warning for Some Gujarat Districts During Landfall.

We Appeal to People To Stay at Safe Locations

#WATCH | IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra speaks on Cyclone Biparjoy, says, "We have issued an Orange alert for June 14 and a Red alert for June 15 for all districts. From June 15 we will see a landfall in it and will move towards the north-northeast (NNE) direction. We… pic.twitter.com/Krn3EVbSGD — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

There Will Be Heavy Rains in Saurashtra, Kutch on June 14-15

Cyclone Biparjoy is slowly moving in the north direction with a speed of 5 kmph and will change direction after June 14. A very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 125-135 km/h is likely to hit Saurashtra, Kutch and Pakistan coast by the afternoon of June 15. There will be… — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)