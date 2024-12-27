A video from Jhalawar, Rajasthan, showing a man driving a car with a child sitting on the bonnet, has gone viral, sparking outrage. The stunt was recorded on National Highway 52 near Gurjar Ka Dhaba. Police registered a case and investigated based on the car’s number plate visible in the video. DSP Harshraj Singh Khareda confirmed the incident, highlighting the severe risk posed to the child. The man reportedly performed the stunt deliberately, endangering the child’s life. Authorities have taken strict legal action against the driver and arrested him. Kanpur Bike Stunt: Duo Perform Dangerous Bike Stunts on Uttar Pradesh Highway, UP Police React After Intagram Reel Goes Viral (Watch Videos).

Jhalawar Car Stunt Video

झालावाड़ का बताया जा रहा है वायरल वीडियो !! ये खतरनाक स्टंट वाला वीडियो राजस्थान के झालावाड़ का बताया जा रहा है, आरोपी ने मासूम बच्चे को कार के बोनट पर बैठाया और सड़क पर तेज गाड़ी दौड़ाई !! ऐसा उसने रील बनाने के चक्कर में किया, घटना का वीडियो वायरल हुआ तो पुलिस हरकत में आई और… pic.twitter.com/9HUmtntdCN — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) December 26, 2024

Dangerous Stunt Leads to Man’s Arrest

