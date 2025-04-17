Tensions flared in Gadhi Rami village under Etmadpur police station, Agra, after a Dalit wedding procession was brutally attacked on Tuesday night. A video of the incident, showing men armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons assaulting the groom and his guests, has gone viral, sparking outrage across social media. The violence reportedly began after an altercation broke out over the DJ music being played during the procession. Members of the Thakur community allegedly took offence, leading to a heated confrontation. Later, they returned in large numbers and launched a violent attack on the groom’s party, which had come from Krishna Garden in Mathura. Several people were injured in the clash. Police have stated that medical examinations were conducted on the injured, and a case is being registered based on the complaint. “Further legal action is underway,” said a spokesperson for Etmadpur Police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Woman Allegedly Raped, Hanged by Police Constable in His Rented Room in Agra; Accused Arrested.

Dalit Man’s Wedding Procession Attacked in Etmadpur Over DJ Music

प्रकरण में थाना एत्मादपुर पुलिस टीम द्वारा घायलों का चिकित्सीय परीक्षण कराया गया है। प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा रहा है तथा अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) April 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)