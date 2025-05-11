Delhi Airport issued a travel advisory to passengers on early Sunday, May 11, as tensions between India and Pakistan continued to brew. In a statement, Delhi Airport said the operations continue to run smoothly but “in light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints.” It further added, “Passengers are encouraged to: Stay updated through their respective airline's communication channels; Adhere to prescribed guidelines for cabin and check-in baggage; Arrive well in advance to accommodate possible security delays; Extend full cooperation to airline and security personnel for efficient facilitation; Verify flight status via the airline or the official Delhi Airport website.” Over 32 airports across Northern and Western India have been temporarily closed for all civil flight operations, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities.

Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory:

