A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Badarpur area, triggering panic among the locals. According to reports, the fire initially originated inside a shop, leading to the blast of several LPG cylinders stored within the premises. Moment of the explosion was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday evening, January 25. Fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the scene which prevented any casualties. Following the explosion, local authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. However, preliminary probe suggest that the fire was intensified by the explosion of cooking gas cylinders stored within the property. Delhi LPG Cylinder Blast: Five Injured After Gas Cylinder Explodes Inside House in Dwarka.

Delhi Cylinder Blast Video:

