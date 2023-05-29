The Delhi police on Monday arrested the boy who killed a 16-year-old girl in the Shahbad Dairy area. The accused has been identified as Sahil. The shocking murder was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The video showed the young girl pinned to a wall and stabbed several times by the accused. The murder takes place in view of people passing within inches of the attacker. Murder Caught on CCTV Camera in Delhi! Youth on Morning Walk Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Kalyanpuri, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Delhi Girl Murder Case:

Sahil, accused of the 16-year-old girl murder case in Delhi, arrested. pic.twitter.com/DNnLYWmouD — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

