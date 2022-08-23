The Delhi High Court has observed that as per Mohammedan Law, a minor girl, on reaching puberty, can marry without the consent of her parent and has the liberty and right to live with her husband even when she is yet to turn 18 years of age, Live Law reported. The plea was moved by the couple seeking directions to ensure that nobody separates them.

