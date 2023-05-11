The Delhi High Court ruled today that it would not be in the public interest to support a married man who, during the course of his marriage, is alleged to have engaged in extramarital affairs on the basis of his right to privacy because the Hindu Marriage Act specifically recognises adultery as a basis for divorce. The right to privacy, while protected by the constitution, is not an absolute right, according to the Supreme Court's ruling in KS Puttuswamy v. Union of India, as highlighted by Justice Rekha Palli. Adultery Law: Centre Opposes Plea in Supreme Court That Seeks to Make Men And Women Equally Liable Under Section 497.

Delhi HC on Husband's Sexual Relationship Outside Marriage

