Mallikarjun Kharge is the new Congress president. Mallikarjun Kharge received about 7897 votes while Shashi Tharoor got about 1000 votes. Kharge, a Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka was pitted against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in this election to the Congress party's highest post. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that Kharge won the election with 8 times more votes than Tharoor.

Mallikarjun Kharge Receives Over 7000 Votes in Congress President Election

Shashi Tharoor Congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge

