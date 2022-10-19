Mallikarjun Kharge is the new Congress president. Mallikarjun Kharge received about 7897 votes while Shashi Tharoor got about 1000 votes. Kharge, a Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka was pitted against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in this election to the Congress party's highest post. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that Kharge won the election with 8 times more votes than Tharoor.

Mallikarjun Kharge Receives Over 7000 Votes in Congress President Election

Delhi | Mallikarjun Kharge wins the Congress presidential elections with 7897 votes, Shashi Tharoor got about 1000 votes. Kharge has won with 8 times more votes: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari pic.twitter.com/itgbOpZ4AV — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Shashi Tharoor Congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge

It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia &I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India. pic.twitter.com/NistXfQGN1 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)