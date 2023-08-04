The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has heightened security ahead of Independence Day 2023. The commuters might face a minor inconvenience as the metro stations will also be protected by security personnel, and frisking could take longer. The DMRC, in a statement, said, "Additional time might be needed in view of enhanced security and frisking measures ahead of Independence Day. Please allow for some extra time in your commute." Delhi Metro Bans Reels: DMRC Warns Passengers Against Making Reels and Recording Videos Inside Metro Train.

Delhi Metro Update for Independence Day 2023

Security Update Additional time might be needed in view of enhanced security and frisking measures ahead of Independence Day. Please allow for some extra time in your commute. Your cooperation is kindly solicited. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 4, 2023

