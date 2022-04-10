In a shocking statement, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Spokesman Vinod Bansal on Sunday said that Qutab Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh'. Bansal also said that Qutub Minar was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. "The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community," he said. Bansal also demanded rebuilding of the 27 temples and said that Hindus should be allowed to offer prayers there.

Check tweet:

We demand that all the 27 temples, which were demolished at the site in the past, be rebuilt and Hindus be allowed to offer prayers there, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Spokesman Vinod Bansal added. — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

