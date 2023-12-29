The dense fog in Delhi has heavily impacted transport services, hitting flights and train operations that have been marred by multiple cancellations and delays. Several trains have been cancelled or delayed at the Anand Vihar railway station due to dense fog, ANI reported. In an advisory for dense fog, the Met department has asked drivers to use fog lights and travellers to stay updated on schedules of airlines, railways and state transport. Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Envelops National Capital as Cold Wave Persists, Causing Traffic Disruptions (Watch Videos).

Delhi Weather Update

#WATCH | Delhi: On delayed trains, a passenger Prashant Kumar says, "The trains are later than usual this time... Nandankanan Express coming to Delhi from Bhubaneswar was supposed to reach at 3.30 pm but it reached Delhi at 12.30 am..." pic.twitter.com/qOkWpSTwyu — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

