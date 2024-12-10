The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) of Delhi's Central District recently found Emami guilty of unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements related to its "Fair and Handsome" fairness cream. The commission found Emami's claims of providing fair skin to users in three weeks were deceptive and unsupported by evidence, thereby violating consumer rights. Hence, the commission ordered Emami to withdraw all such misleading advertisements and packaging. The DCDRC ordered the company to pay INR 15 lakh as punitive damages, of which INR 14.5 lakh is to be deposited with the Delhi State Consumer Welfare Fund, and UNR 50,000 has to be paid to the complainant. Delhi: Consumer Forum Directs LIC, MCD to Pay INR 4.8 Lakh Claim, INR 40,000 Compensation.

Commission Orders Emami to Pay INR 15 Lakh as Damages

