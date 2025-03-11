The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) of Nainital in Uttarakhand recently ordered Levi Strauss India Pvt. Ltd. to pay INR 32,799 as compensation to a woman who was sold a defective pair of jeans. It is reported that the defective jeans by Levi led to colour bleeding, caused damage to the woman's bag and skin irritation. The consumer bench observed that Levi Strauss India Pvt. Ltd. (respondent) had failed to warn customers about potential dye transfer issues and directed the company to compensate the complainant for financial loss and mental agony. The commission also added that an international brand like Levi's ignoring the issue of colour bleeding was against consumer interests. Insurance Company Liable To Pay Compensation to Family of Deceased Even if Driver Was Drunk at Time of Accident, Says Madras High Court.

'Levi Ignoring Issue of Colour Bleeding Was Against Consumer Interests'

