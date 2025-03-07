Have you received a startling email claiming there's a court order against your internet usage? If so, you're not alone. The government has identified this as a scam and is urging everyone to remain vigilant. The alert was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the official PIB Fact Check handle, warning users about a fraudulent email that pretends to be from the Indian Intelligence Bureau. According to the PIB Fact Check, this could be a phishing scam. This email falsely accuses recipients of engaging in inappropriate online activities and threatens legal action. India Post Payments Bank Accounts of Customers To Be Blocked Within 24 Hours if PAN Card Not Updated? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Claim.

PIB Fact Check Warns Against Phishing Scam

Received an e-mail informing you of a court order against your internet traffic❓ ⚠️Beware ‼️ This could be a phishing scam targeting you.#PIBFactCheck ❌This email is #FAKE ✔️Report any suspicious emails on the official cyber-crime portal: https://t.co/3ROioPMaaZ pic.twitter.com/QX6AFmWQXF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 7, 2025

