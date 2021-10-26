New Delhi, October 26: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday inaugurated an electric auto-rickshaw mela (e-auto mela) at the Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR) in Sarai Kale Khan. The e-auto mela, being held at IDTR Sarai Kale Khan and in Loni, will continue till October 31. "Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to make Delhi a capital of electric vehicles (EV)," Gahlot said. He was seen driving an e-autorickshaw at the exhibit.

आज मैंने दिल्ली में 25 से 31 अक्टूबर तक चलने वाले ई-ऑटो मेले का शुभारंभ किया। सराय काले खां और लोनी आईडीटीआर में आयोजित इस मेले में ई-ऑटो से जुड़ी सभी जानकारियां उपलब्ध हैं। CM @ArvindKejriwal के मार्गदर्शन में हम दिल्ली को ईवी कैपिटल बनाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। pic.twitter.com/QaX0zG2qr3 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 25, 2021

