An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on richter scale hit the Northeastern state of Manipur on Friday, December 29. The quake was felt in the Ukhrul region of the state. National Center for Seismology said in a recent tweet, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 29-12-2023, 22:01:19 IST, Lat: 25.14 & Long: 96.54, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 208km E of Ukhrul, Manipur, India.” Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported due to the earthquake. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Hits India’s Northeastern State.

Earthquake in Manipur

