In the latest development in the Shiv Sena symbol war, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's faction on Tuesday submitted three party symbol options to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Reportedly, 'Shining sun', 'Shield and sword', and 'Peepul tree' are among the options the Shinde camp has proposed to the poll body. Shiv Sena Symbol Row: Uddhav Thackeray Moves Delhi High Court Against Freezing of Election Symbol by ECI.

Eknath Shinde Faction Submits Three Options:

Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena submits 'Shining sun', 'Shield & sword' and 'Peepul tree' as its election symbol options to the Election Commission of India https://t.co/xMSoJwKbKT — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

