The Election Commission (EC) has withdrawn the permission given to the Telangana government to disburse the financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme in an official order issued on Monday, November 27. “There shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms”, the order read. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Congress State President Revanth Reddy Calls for Protest Against BRS’ Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

