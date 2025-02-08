‘Even Ravan’s Arrogance Was Shattered’: Swati Maliwal Takes Dig at Arvind Kejriwal After AAP’s Defeat to BJP in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video)

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal after AAP's defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, drawing a comparison between Kejriwal and the mythical figure Ravan.

Feb 08, 2025

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal after AAP's defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, drawing a comparison between Kejriwal and the mythical figure Ravan. Speaking to news agency PTI on February 8, Maliwal said, "Arrogance and pride of a person cannot survive for long, and what happened with Arvind Kejriwal is an example of this. Even Ravan's arrogance was shattered, then who is Arvind Kejriwal?" She further remarked, "Whenever a woman was attacked, the person responsible was always punished by God." Her comments came after the BJP secured a historic victory, crossing the majority mark with 37 seats. AAP won 17 seats and is currently leading in five. ‘We Accept the Mandate’: Arvind Kejriwal Concedes Defeat to BJP in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Pledges To Stay Among People (Watch Video).

Swati Maliwal Compares Arvind Kejriwal’s Defeat to Ravan’s Arrogance

