‘Even Ravan’s Arrogance Was Shattered’: Swati Maliwal Takes Dig at Arvind Kejriwal After AAP’s Defeat to BJP in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video)

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal after AAP's defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, drawing a comparison between Kejriwal and the mythical figure Ravan. Speaking to news agency PTI on February 8, Maliwal said, "Arrogance and pride of a person cannot survive for long, and what happened with Arvind Kejriwal is an example of this. Even Ravan's arrogance was shattered, then who is Arvind Kejriwal?" She further remarked, "Whenever a woman was attacked, the person responsible was always punished by God." Her comments came after the BJP secured a historic victory, crossing the majority mark with 37 seats. AAP won 17 seats and is currently leading in five. ‘We Accept the Mandate’: Arvind Kejriwal Concedes Defeat to BJP in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Pledges To Stay Among People (Watch Video).

Swati Maliwal Compares Arvind Kejriwal’s Defeat to Ravan’s Arrogance

VIDEO | Delhi Election Results 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) says, "Arrogance and pride of a person cannot survive for long, and what happened with Arvind Kejriwal is an example of this. Even Ravan's arrogance was shattered, then who is Arvind Kejriwal?… pic.twitter.com/aMQVGmqbMi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)