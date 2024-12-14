A shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district has left locals in distress as the naked body of a 16-year-old girl was discovered in a field. The victim had reportedly been missing since yesterday afternoon, December 13, and her family suspects she was raped before being shot dead. The gruesome discovery was made earlier today, with a video circulating online showing distraught villagers and the victim’s family at the crime scene. Uttar Pradesh: Portion of 185-Year-Old Noori Masjid in Fatehpur Demolished by Local Authorities; Claims Illegal and Obstructing Widening of Banda-Bahraich Highway (Watch Videos).

Naked Body of 16-Year-Old Girl Found in Fatehpur

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

