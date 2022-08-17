The Supreme Court of India has asked the Centre to take up measures to ensure that the U17 Women's World Cup is held in India, a day after FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for third-party influence.

Supreme Court's Direction to Centre Regarding U17 Women's World Cup:

Supreme Court asks the Centre to take proactive measures to ensure the holding of Under 17 World Cup and lifting the suspension of the All India Football Federation. — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

