The Supreme Court has upheld the ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, citing public health concerns under Article 21 of the Constitution. The ruling reinforces previous restrictions aimed at curbing pollution and safeguarding citizens' right to a clean environment. A bench of justices dismissed pleas seeking exemptions for green firecrackers, emphasizing that air quality concerns take precedence. The court also directed authorities to ensure stricter enforcement of the ban, warning against any violations. Additionally, the court rejected conspiracy allegations against environmental activist and petitioner M.C. Mehta, stating that baseless accusations have no place in judicial proceedings. Firecracker Ban in Delhi Ahead of Diwali 2024: Bursting, Manufacturing, Storage and Selling of Firecrackers Banned Till January 1, Online Delivery Prohibited Too.

SC Rejects Exemptions for Green Crackers

#BREAKING: The Supreme Court upheld the firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR, emphasizing public health under Article 21. It rejected exemptions for green firecrackers, urged stricter enforcement, and dismissed conspiracy claims against petitioner M.C. Mehta while warning against… pic.twitter.com/uolrPSlvMb — IANS (@ians_india) April 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)