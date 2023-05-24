Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat today sat on an hour-long fast at Gandhi Park in Dehradun. The 75-year-old protested, alleging the destruction of the state's forest villages by the BJP-led state government. Yesterday, he led an opposition protest demanding justice for the female wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Harish Rawat Sits on Hour-Long Fast

