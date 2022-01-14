New Delhi, January 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu Festival. "Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened," tweeted the PM on Pongal.

Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened. pic.twitter.com/FjZqzzsLhr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

"Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives," tweeted PM on Bihu.

Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives. pic.twitter.com/mEiRGpHweZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

"Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens," tweeted the PM on Bhogi

Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens. pic.twitter.com/plBUW3psnB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

"Have a wonderful Uttarayan."

Have a wonderful Uttarayan. pic.twitter.com/hHcMBzBJZP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

"Greetings on Makar Sankranti."

Greetings on Makar Sankranti. pic.twitter.com/4ittq5QTsr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)