Amid heightened passenger traffic during Holi, a controversy unfolded aboard the New Delhi-Sogaria Express on March 10 when a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable's wife was found traveling in the AC compartment on a sleeper ticket. A heated argument ensued after the Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTE) refused the constable MK Meena's request to allow the ticket discrepancy. The situation escalated, with the constable allegedly threatening the TTE and demanding he stop recording the altercation. The TTE, in response, asserted his stance, even mentioning his own connections to IPS officers. The video of this confrontation quickly went viral on social media. Times Now Navbharat Fight: Viral Video Shows Fiery Confrontation Between Woman Anchor and Guest During TV Debate, Netizens Say 'Gutter-Level Journalism' Being Done for TRP.

GRP Constable Gets Into Argument with TTE Over Ticket

वीडियो में कांस्टेबल टीटीई से कहता दिख रहा है कि वह वीडियो न बनाए !! होली के अवसर पर रेलवे में यात्रियों की भारी भीड़ देखी जा रही है, जिससे यात्रियों को वेटिंग टिकट का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. इसी बीच, नई दिल्ली-सोगरिया एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में 10 मार्च को एक पुलिस कांस्टेबल और टीटीई… pic.twitter.com/hYhyDyZTpn — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) March 13, 2025

