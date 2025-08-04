Last week, the Gujarat High Court imposed a cost of INR 25,000 on a husband who had uploaded "obscene" pictures of his wife on WhatsApp and Instagram and made them viral. Notably, the obscene photos were accompanied by filthy comments. The high court bench of Justice Hasmukh D Suthar passed the order while quashing the FIR and all consequential proceedings initiated against the husband, after noting that the matter had been amicably settled between the two parties. According to the details of the case, the husband was facing an FIR under Sections 66(e) and 67 of the Information Technology Act, read with Sections 351(2) and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. It was alleged that since his wife was not ready or willing to resume matrimonial life, the husband, with an ulterior motive, uploaded obscene photographs of her on social media. "…though dispute is settled between the parties but considering the conduct of the petitioner being husband has sought obscene photographs of his wife and not only that he even viral the said photographs on social media, a cost of Rs.25,000/- is imposed upon the petitioner", the Gujarat High Court said. The state's top court directed that the amount be deposited with the State Legal Services Authority within one week. Lawyer Sips Beer During Virtual Hearing, Gujarat High Court Initiates Contempt Proceedings Against Him (See Pic).

Gujarat High Court Quashes FIR Against Man Who Uploaded 'Obscene' Photos of Wife on Social Media

#GujaratHighCourt Imposes ₹25K Cost On Husband For Uploading Wife's 'Obscene' Pictures On Social Media | @ISparshUpadhyay https://t.co/WceNax37SO — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 3, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)