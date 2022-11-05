In a big blow to the Congress party ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Himanshu Vyas, the secretary and in-charge of Overseas Congress, joined BJP hours after quitting the grand-old party. Vyas on Saturday morning resigned from his post in AICC and the party’s membership. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Announces First List of 43 Candidates for Upcoming Polls; Former BJP MLAs, Sitting RS Member Among Nominees.

Himanshu Vyas Joins BJP:

