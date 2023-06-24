Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat today, causing waterlogging and traffic jams. A bus carrying college students got stuck in a bypass due to inundated roads. The locals and authorities immediately rushed to the spot and rescued all the students. A video has surfaced that showed the evacuation of the college students. The clip showed how students were rescued through the windows of the bus. Mumbai Rains Today Photos and Videos: Mumbaikars Wake Up To Rainy Morning After Delayed Monsoon.

Gujarat Rains Today Video:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Due to heavy rain in Nadiad area of Kheda district, leading to waterlogging, a college bus got stuck in a bypass. The locals immediately rushed to the spot and rescued all the students on the bus. pic.twitter.com/D61cs00Hu7 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

