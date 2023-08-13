Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the state, the Haryana government lifted the Nuh district's curfew. As per news agency ANI, the curfew will be relaxed from 6 am to 8 pm on Monday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 15, in the Nuh district. The decision seems to have been taken in view of 77th Independence Day celebrations in the state. Palwal Mahapanchayat: Hindu Groups To Resume Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 28; Seek Arms Licence.

Curfew in Nuh To Be Lifted in Nuh

Haryana | Curfew to be relaxed from 6am to 8pm on 14th and 15th August in Nuh district pic.twitter.com/7Unlffro7k — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

