HC on POCSO Case: Karnataka High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Youth Over Consensual Relationship With Minor, Cites Weak Socio-Economic Background

The high court also took into account the joint affidavit filed by the survivor and her parents stating that the marriage of the survivor with the petitioner was solemnised inadvertently, and in ignorance of law, and from the said wedlock, a male child was born.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 26, 2024 11:07 AM IST

The Karnataka High Court recently quashed a criminal prosecution initiated against a 20-year-old youth for allegedly marrying a minor girl and committing sexual intercourse, thereby leading to her giving birth to a child. The single judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar allowed a petition filed by the youth who was charged under Sections 366(A), 376(1) of the IPC and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012 and Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The high court also took into account the joint affidavit filed by the survivor and her parents stating that the marriage of the survivor with the petitioner was solemnised inadvertently, and in ignorance of law, and from the said wedlock, a male child was born. They also gave an assurance to the Court that they would register their marriage upon the survivor attaining the age of majority. Karnataka High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost After Karnataka Examination Authority 'Illegally' Allots MD Respiratory Seat to Another Candidate.

HC on POCSO Case

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

  • Viral
    Hygiene Scare: IndiGo Passenger Reveals Cockroaches in Food Section of New Airbus, Airline Responds After Video Goes Viral Hygiene Scare: IndiGo Passenger Reveals Cockroaches in Food Section of New Airbus, Airline Responds After Video Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Relishes Lunch at Sant Ravidasji Temple on the Occasion of Guru Ravidass Ji Birth Anniversary (See Pics) Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Relishes Lunch at Sant Ravidasji Temple on the Occasion of Guru Ravidass Ji Birth Anniversary (See Pics)
  • Videos
    PM Narendra Modi Goes Underwater To Offer Prayers In Submerged City Of Dwarka, Says ‘It Was A Divine Experience’ PM Narendra Modi Goes Underwater To Offer Prayers In Submerged City Of Dwarka, Says ‘It Was A Divine Experience’
    • Close
    Search

    HC on POCSO Case: Karnataka High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Youth Over Consensual Relationship With Minor, Cites Weak Socio-Economic Background

    The high court also took into account the joint affidavit filed by the survivor and her parents stating that the marriage of the survivor with the petitioner was solemnised inadvertently, and in ignorance of law, and from the said wedlock, a male child was born.

    Socially Team Latestly| Feb 26, 2024 11:07 AM IST

    The Karnataka High Court recently quashed a criminal prosecution initiated against a 20-year-old youth for allegedly marrying a minor girl and committing sexual intercourse, thereby leading to her giving birth to a child. The single judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar allowed a petition filed by the youth who was charged under Sections 366(A), 376(1) of the IPC and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012 and Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The high court also took into account the joint affidavit filed by the survivor and her parents stating that the marriage of the survivor with the petitioner was solemnised inadvertently, and in ignorance of law, and from the said wedlock, a male child was born. They also gave an assurance to the Court that they would register their marriage upon the survivor attaining the age of majority. Karnataka High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost After Karnataka Examination Authority 'Illegally' Allots MD Respiratory Seat to Another Candidate.

    HC on POCSO Case

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Consensual Relationship Karnataka High Court POCSO Case Prohibition of Child Marriage Act Rape Case sexual intercourse Socio-Economic Background
    You might also like
    Karnataka High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost After Karnataka Examination Authority 'Illegally' Allots MD Respiratory Seat to Another Candidate
    News

    Karnataka High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost After Karnataka Examination Authority 'Illegally' Allots MD Respiratory Seat to Another Candidate
    Socially Team Latestly| Feb 26, 2024 11:07 AM IST

    The Karnataka High Court recently quashed a criminal prosecution initiated against a 20-year-old youth for allegedly marrying a minor girl and committing sexual intercourse, thereby leading to her giving birth to a child. The single judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar allowed a petition filed by the youth who was charged under Sections 366(A), 376(1) of the IPC and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012 and Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The high court also took into account the joint affidavit filed by the survivor and her parents stating that the marriage of the survivor with the petitioner was solemnised inadvertently, and in ignorance of law, and from the said wedlock, a male child was born. They also gave an assurance to the Court that they would register their marriage upon the survivor attaining the age of majority. Karnataka High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost After Karnataka Examination Authority 'Illegally' Allots MD Respiratory Seat to Another Candidate.

    HC on POCSO Case

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Consensual Relationship Karnataka High Court POCSO Case Prohibition of Child Marriage Act Rape Case sexual intercourse Socio-Economic Background
    You might also like
    Karnataka High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost After Karnataka Examination Authority 'Illegally' Allots MD Respiratory Seat to Another Candidate
    News

    Karnataka High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost After Karnataka Examination Authority 'Illegally' Allots MD Respiratory Seat to Another Candidate
    Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Alleges Rape, Consumes Poison Inside SP Office in Rae Bareli After Police Refuse To File Her FIR (Watch Video)
    News

    Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Alleges Rape, Consumes Poison Inside SP Office in Rae Bareli After Police Refuse To File Her FIR (Watch Video)
    HC on POCSO Act: POCSO Convict Not Entitled To Benefit Under Probation of Offenders Act, Says Karnataka High Court
    News

    HC on POCSO Act: POCSO Convict Not Entitled To Benefit Under Probation of Offenders Act, Says Karnataka High Court
    SC on Rape: Supreme Court Sentences Man to 30 Years in Jail for Kidnapping and Raping Minor Girl in Temple; Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Fine
    News

    SC on Rape: Supreme Court Sentences Man to 30 Years in Jail for Kidnapping and Raping Minor Girl in Temple; Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Fine
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Inter Miami
    50K+ searches
    LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami
    50K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs Sevilla
    50K+ searches
    Amelia Kerr
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Inter Miami
    50K+ searches
    LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami
    50K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs Sevilla
    50K+ searches
    Amelia Kerr
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma