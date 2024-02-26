HC on POCSO Case: Karnataka High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Youth Over Consensual Relationship With Minor, Cites Weak Socio-Economic Background

The Karnataka High Court recently quashed a criminal prosecution initiated against a 20-year-old youth for allegedly marrying a minor girl and committing sexual intercourse, thereby leading to her giving birth to a child. The single judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar allowed a petition filed by the youth who was charged under Sections 366(A), 376(1) of the IPC and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012 and Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The high court also took into account the joint affidavit filed by the survivor and her parents stating that the marriage of the survivor with the petitioner was solemnised inadvertently, and in ignorance of law, and from the said wedlock, a male child was born. They also gave an assurance to the Court that they would register their marriage upon the survivor attaining the age of majority. Karnataka High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost After Karnataka Examination Authority 'Illegally' Allots MD Respiratory Seat to Another Candidate.

HC on POCSO Case

Citing Weak Socio-Economic Background Of Accused & Survivor, Karnataka High Court Quashes POCSO Case Over Consensual Relationship With Minor reports @plumbermushi https://t.co/mafAswegyg — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)