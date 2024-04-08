The Kerala High Court heaped praise on deaf lawyer Advocate Sarah Sunny, who made arguments in a case with the aid of a sign language interpreter. The high court bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna said such efforts are a must and are being appreciated. "Counsel for (respondent-wife), Sarah Sunny has made elaborate submissions, defeating the disability of being hearing and speech impaired through the sign language interpreter. Submissions made by Sarah Sunny needs to be appreciated and the appreciation is placed on record though the submissions is through the sign language interpreter," the Court's interim order said. Lawyer Sarah Sunny made brief submissions while representing the estranged wife of a man who challenged a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him following the registration of a criminal case on allegations of cruelty and dowry harassment. HC on Adoption: Karnataka High Court Directs Central Government To Recognise Adoption of Child From Uganda by an Indian Couple.

HC Lauds Deaf Lawyer

Karnataka High Court lauds deaf lawyer Advocate Sarah Sunny for able assistance report by @meera_emmanuel https://t.co/3tr91VomAy — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)