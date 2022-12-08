Four rebel leaders are leading in the Himachal Pradesh Elections. Rebel BJP leaders KL Thakur, Hoshiyar Singh and Hiteshwar Singh are leading from Nalagarh, Dehra and Banjar seats, respectively, while Congress rebel Ashish Kumar is leading from the Hamirpur seat. Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on 12 November, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: Close Contest Continues; Congress Ahead in 35 Seats, BJP 31

Check Tweet:

#HimachalPradesh | Independent candidates KL Thakur and Hiteshwar Singh lead in Nalagarh and Banjar Assembly constituencies, respectively — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

