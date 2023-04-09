A day after Rahul Gandhi posted a sensational tweet against former Congress members who have joined BJP, comparing them with Adani, Assam CM Himanta Biswa on Sunday (April 9) announced to fill a defamation case against the former Congress president. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Anil Antony Hit Back at Rahul Gandhi After He Alleged Link Between Adani and Congress Turncoats.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Files Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says he will file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Adani' tweet — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)