A judge of the Madras High Court recently said that he will call the Indian Penal Code (IPC) "IPC" only as he is not familiar with Hindi. As per a report in Live Law, Justice Anand Venkatesh told lawyers in his court that he would continue to call IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act by their original names even though they were replaced with the new acts recently which had Hindi names. The incident occurred when the court was hearing a case relating to the limitation period prescribed under Section 468 of CrPC. During the discussion of the case, the lawyers informed the court about the various amendments brought into the CrPC with the new Act. When the judge saw the Additional Public Prosecutor struggling to pronounce the Hindi words of the new Act, he, in a lighter vein, said that he would refer to the new acts by their old name as he was not familiar with the language. "I will refer to IPC as IPC only because I don't know that language," the judge said. HC on Polygamy: Though Muslim Law Entitles Husband to Polygamy, He Has To Treat All Wives Equally, Says Madras High Court.

