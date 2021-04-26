The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday issued a clarification that there is no air warrior by name of Sqn Ldr Vishal Randhawa in the Indian Air Force either serving or retired. Along with this, it is also clarified that IAF dissociates itself from views expressed by the following Twitter account @V_Randhawa_.

