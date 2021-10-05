Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday denied allegation by a female officer that she was subjected to a two-finger test. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said, "IAF law is very strict on any such incident. The two-finger test conducted on a woman officer is misreported. No two-finger test was not done." The female officer had alleged that her fellow officer had sexually assaulted in her room at Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore's Redfields.

IAF law is very strict on any such incident. The two-finger test conducted on a woman officer is misreported. No two-finger test was not done. We're well aware of the rules and all due action would be taken: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Coimbatore alleged rape case pic.twitter.com/PCA1yKJwso — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)