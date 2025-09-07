A major security scare unfolded in Indore’s Bijalpur area late Friday night when five masked men targeted the residence of Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari. The unidentified intruders first cut off power to disable CCTV cameras, then broke into the office section of Patwari’s house, smashing drawers and lockers. Strangely, they left behind mobile phones and valuables, suggesting the incident was no ordinary robbery but something far more suspicious. The miscreants also targeted two to three neighbouring homes, including those of Nagar Panchayat CMO Rajkumar Thakur and MP Electricity Board officer Narendra Dubey, during their two-and-a-half-hour operation. The Congress lashed out at the BJP-led government for repeated negligence regarding Patwari’s safety, warning Chief Minister and Home Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure immediate protection. The party alleged this was the sixth such troubling episode involving Patwari. Indore Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband Tells Her To 'Take Poison and Die' Following Fight in Madhya Pradesh, Probe Launched.

Masked Men Cut Power, Break Into Jitu Patwari’s Indore Home and Office

मप्र कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष जीतू पटवारी के घर में डकैती की कोशिश हुई, पटवारी और उनके पड़ोस के भी कुछ घरों में 5 से ज्यादा नकाबपोश बदमाश देर रात घुसे pic.twitter.com/gsmV4DyPSu — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 6, 2025

