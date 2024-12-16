An ISKCON priest, Suddhdas Sewa, was assaulted at the ISKCON temple in Vasai, Palghar district, Maharashtra, on December 13 over allegations of inappropriate behaviour and sending obscene messages to a woman working at the temple. The woman’s family confronted the priest, leading to a violent altercation. Viral footage shows the family vandalising a hall, slapping and beating the priest with slippers, while others associated with him were also attacked. Amid the chaos, the priest and his associates pleaded for forgiveness. Following the incident, the priest was handed over to the police by the woman’s family. Rajasthan: Youth Paraded in Market, Thrashed by Cops For Teasing School-Going Girls; Viral Video Surfaces.

ISKCON Priest Assaulted in Palghar

In Maharashtra's Palghar, an ISKCON priest Suddhdas Sewa was thrashed after he allegedly sent obscene message to a woman working at ISKCON's Vasai. The priest was thrashed by the family members of the woman a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/TvPgfrAGVa — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)